Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Raises Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the restaurant operator on Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is a positive change from Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a payout ratio of 22.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to earn $3.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.1%.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Shares of PLAY opened at $40.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.27. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52 week low of $37.20 and a 52 week high of $59.60.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.39 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 37.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PLAY shares. Loop Capital lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, William Blair lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.98.

In related news, CMO John P. Gleason sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $444,620.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,576.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $291,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,022.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,700 shares of company stock worth $744,152 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.