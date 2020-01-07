Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) Director Michael Douglas Taylor Sells 31,422 Shares of Stock

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 31,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $1,800,794.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,362,955.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $57.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.42. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $70.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 2.03.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.09). Analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DCPH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Swann raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Svb Leerink upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 214.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.