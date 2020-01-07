DeltaChain Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. During the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded up 36.2% against the dollar. DeltaChain has a market capitalization of $4,154.00 and $3.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeltaChain token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeltaChain alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005870 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00040874 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00341860 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012698 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002894 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012712 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000030 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00009544 BTC.

DeltaChain Token Profile

DeltaChain (DELTA) is a token. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 tokens. DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain. DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

DeltaChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeltaChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeltaChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.