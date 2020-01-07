Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) Receives $1.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DNR. Imperial Capital set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Denbury Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Denbury Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Denbury Resources alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Denbury Resources by 50.0% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Denbury Resources by 15.7% during the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 73,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Denbury Resources by 7.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 148,069 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,131 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Denbury Resources by 26.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,498 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 12,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Denbury Resources by 2.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 856,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DNR opened at $1.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.15. The stock has a market cap of $744.22 million, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 3.55. Denbury Resources has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $2.68.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $315.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.85 million. Denbury Resources had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Denbury Resources will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Denbury Resources

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.