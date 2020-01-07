Dero Price Tops $0.31 (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 7th. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00003904 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. Dero has a total market cap of $2.82 million and $492,715.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dero has traded up 1.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000226 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Dero

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,115,456 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject. Dero’s official website is dero.io.

Buying and Selling Dero

Dero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

