Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €20.25 by Credit Suisse Group

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been given a €20.25 ($23.55) price objective by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LHA. Barclays set a €17.30 ($20.12) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America set a €12.20 ($14.19) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.80 ($17.21) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €17.41 ($20.25).

ETR LHA opened at €15.50 ($18.02) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is €16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is €15.39. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of €12.58 ($14.63) and a 12-month high of €23.66 ($27.51). The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

