DEX (DEX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $209,845.00

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded up 45.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. DEX has a total market capitalization of $7.82 million and approximately $209,845.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DEX has traded 109.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0408 or 0.00000522 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbit and IDAX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012840 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00186949 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.22 or 0.01422700 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00026346 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00121123 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DEX Profile

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit.

DEX Token Trading

DEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

