DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $233.49

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $233.49 and last traded at $232.40, with a volume of 485636 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $225.99.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on DexCom from $172.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on DexCom from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on DexCom from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. DexCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.87.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.17. The company has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 774.67 and a beta of 0.76.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $396.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.99 million. DexCom had a positive return on equity of 16.16% and a negative net margin of 12.68%. The business’s revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.33, for a total value of $545,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,676 shares in the company, valued at $584,251.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.17, for a total value of $326,576.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,326,807.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,636 shares of company stock valued at $9,136,924 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of DexCom by 359.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,456,834 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $817,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268,926 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 1,781.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,107,735 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $165,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,855 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in DexCom by 358.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 279,121 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,656,000 after purchasing an additional 218,188 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the third quarter worth $22,575,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 76.7% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 304,158 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $45,393,000 after purchasing an additional 132,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

