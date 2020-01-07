Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.71.

A number of brokerages have commented on DRNA. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th.

In other news, Director Adam Koppel sold 1,500,000 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $37,020,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv sold 1,750,000 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $38,552,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,216,127 shares of company stock valued at $122,442,678. 21.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DRNA traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.47. 25,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,819. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.39 and a fifty-two week high of $27.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.28.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.15). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 541.24%. The business had revenue of $8.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

