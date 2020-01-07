Dimension Chain (EON) Market Capitalization Hits $68.25 Million

Dimension Chain (CURRENCY:EON) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. In the last week, Dimension Chain has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dimension Chain has a market cap of $68.25 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of Dimension Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dimension Chain token can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00003557 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global and BitMart.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dimension Chain alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00016335 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005143 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Dimension Chain Profile

Dimension Chain (EON) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. Dimension Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,783,561 tokens. Dimension Chain’s official message board is medium.com/dimensionchain. Dimension Chain’s official website is dimensionchain.io. Dimension Chain’s official Twitter account is @ex_scudo.

Dimension Chain Token Trading

Dimension Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimension Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimension Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dimension Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dimension Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimension Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.