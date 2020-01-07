Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Hits New 1-Year High at $57.65

Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.65 and last traded at $57.22, with a volume of 96518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.32.

Several analysts have recently commented on DIOD shares. BidaskClub upgraded Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Diodes from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

Get Diodes alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.45.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Diodes had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $323.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Diodes news, VP Emily Yang sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $139,931.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,979.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Francis Tang sold 2,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $114,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 86,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,090.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,376 shares of company stock worth $6,394,596 in the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in Diodes in the third quarter valued at about $87,623,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Diodes by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,483,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,564,000 after purchasing an additional 31,043 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Diodes by 87.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,036,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,698,000 after purchasing an additional 484,712 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Diodes by 18.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 879,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,971,000 after purchasing an additional 134,740 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Diodes by 11.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 874,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,798,000 after purchasing an additional 86,659 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diodes Company Profile (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.