Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Receives Add Rating from Peel Hunt

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 315 ($4.14) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 347 ($4.56) to GBX 341 ($4.49) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.60) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Monday, September 16th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 336.09 ($4.42).

LON:DLG opened at GBX 314.80 ($4.14) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 307.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 303.89. Direct Line Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 266.70 ($3.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 366.60 ($4.82). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion and a PE ratio of 10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.68, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.55.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

