Dock Market Capitalization Reaches $4.08 Million (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One Dock token can currently be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Fatbtc, IDEX and Gate.io. Dock has a market capitalization of $4.08 million and $1.59 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dock has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dock alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012407 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00185416 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.71 or 0.01396594 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000614 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00026268 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00120485 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dock Token Profile

Dock launched on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 562,898,184 tokens. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dock’s official message board is medium.com/dock-io. Dock’s official website is dock.io.

Dock Token Trading

Dock can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Binance, Gate.io, CoinBene, Fatbtc and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.