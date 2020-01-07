Domino’s Pizza Group’s (DOM) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.95) price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.75) price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 225 ($2.96) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 268.13 ($3.53).

Shares of DOM opened at GBX 322.60 ($4.24) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 310.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 271.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.75. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 52 week low of GBX 218.90 ($2.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 335.90 ($4.42).

In other Domino’s Pizza Group news, insider Ian Bull purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 279 ($3.67) per share, with a total value of £27,900 ($36,700.87). Also, insider Usman Nabi purchased 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 318 ($4.18) per share, with a total value of £2,575.80 ($3,388.32). Insiders purchased 20,810 shares of company stock valued at $6,167,580 in the last three months.

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. The company operates 1,261 stores in the six European markets.

