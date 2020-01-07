DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU) Sets New 12-Month Low at $51.40

DP Eurasia NV (LON:DPEU)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 51.40 ($0.68) and last traded at GBX 51.60 ($0.68), with a volume of 47549 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.10 ($0.69).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DP Eurasia in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 475.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 55.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 76.20.

About DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU)

DP Eurasia N.V. operates company and franchise-owned stores under the Domino's Pizza brand. It offers pizza delivery and takeaway/eat-in services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 643 stores, which included 514 in Turkey, 121 in Russia, 5 in Azerbaijan, and 3 in Georgia. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

