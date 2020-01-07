Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

DRQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dril-Quip from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Dril-Quip from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.69.

Shares of NYSE DRQ opened at $48.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -76.37 and a beta of 1.52. Dril-Quip has a 1 year low of $33.25 and a 1 year high of $56.71.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $108.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.17 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 19.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dril-Quip will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Blake T. Deberry sold 29,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $1,267,858.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,681 shares in the company, valued at $7,439,984.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey J. Bird sold 15,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $675,356.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,477.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,981 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,145. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRQ. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in Dril-Quip by 450.0% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Dril-Quip during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Dril-Quip during the third quarter valued at $113,000. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the 3rd quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the 2nd quarter worth about $288,000.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

