Dt Four Partners, Llc Buys 2,357 Shares of Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Stock

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) major shareholder Dt Four Partners, Llc bought 2,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $37,358.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,077,757 shares in the company, valued at $17,082,448.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Dt Four Partners, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 14th, Dt Four Partners, Llc bought 2,104 shares of Tejon Ranch stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.95 per share, with a total value of $33,558.80.

TRC opened at $16.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 397.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.33. Tejon Ranch has a one year low of $15.66 and a one year high of $19.66.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Tejon Ranch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Tejon Ranch by 5,751.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,697 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Tejon Ranch during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Tejon Ranch during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Tejon Ranch during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Tejon Ranch by 351.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,252 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 18,876 shares during the last quarter. 70.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tejon Ranch Company Profile

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

