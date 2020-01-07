DubaiCoin (DBIX) Hits Market Cap of $300,048.00

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0704 or 0.00000889 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia and HitBTC. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $300,048.00 and $325.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DubaiCoin has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00021662 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00011606 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007344 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005469 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008072 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007701 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000277 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org.

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

DubaiCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

