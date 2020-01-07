Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 50,609 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,352,770 shares.The stock last traded at $28.52 and had previously closed at $28.95.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.04.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.28.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $129.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.57 million. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo, Llc sold 3,636,066 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $87,301,944.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DT. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth about $395,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $993,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $470,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,266,000. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.