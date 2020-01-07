Dystem (DTEM) Hits Market Capitalization of $4,968.00

Dystem (CURRENCY:DTEM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. During the last week, Dystem has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. Dystem has a market capitalization of $4,968.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Dystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dystem coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00008710 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005748 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000230 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem Coin Profile

Dystem (DTEM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on May 5th, 2018. Dystem’s total supply is 8,439,318 coins and its circulating supply is 6,294,320 coins. Dystem’s official website is dystem.io. Dystem’s official Twitter account is @dystemio.

Dystem Coin Trading

Dystem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dystem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dystem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dystem using one of the exchanges listed above.

