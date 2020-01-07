Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EGLE shares. BidaskClub downgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 14,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $67,382.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 6,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $27,653.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 993,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,367.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,538 shares of company stock worth $276,164 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGLE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,323,264 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,414,000 after purchasing an additional 780,881 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 27,034,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $141,658,000 after purchasing an additional 766,616 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 370,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 71,650 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 102,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 576,910 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 24,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGLE traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.46. 215,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,439. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $5.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $334.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.49.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $54.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.95 million. Research analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

