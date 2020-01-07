EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) Announces $0.20 Monthly Dividend

EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th.

EAGLE POINT CR/COM has a payout ratio of 183.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect EAGLE POINT CR/COM to earn $1.51 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 158.9%.

Shares of NYSE ECC opened at $15.27 on Tuesday. EAGLE POINT CR/COM has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $19.41. The company has a market cap of $348.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.18.

EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The investment management company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that EAGLE POINT CR/COM will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ECC shares. ValuEngine raised EAGLE POINT CR/COM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised EAGLE POINT CR/COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th.

About EAGLE POINT CR/COM

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

