Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 730.2% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 34,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $3,061,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,384 shares in the company, valued at $18,044,579.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 16,988 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $1,545,568.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,353,354.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,988 shares of company stock worth $5,527,268 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.83. The company had a trading volume of 166,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,654. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.16. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1-year low of $67.75 and a 1-year high of $95.88.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETN. Bank of America upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Vertical Group cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Vertical Research cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eaton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.79.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

