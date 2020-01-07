Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM)

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0429 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.7% per year over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN:EIM opened at $12.90 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $13.16.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

