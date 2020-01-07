EchoLink 1-Day Volume Tops $47,948.00 (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 7th. EchoLink has a total market capitalization of $724,206.00 and $47,948.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EchoLink token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, Hotbit, LBank and HitBTC. Over the last week, EchoLink has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00038833 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.33 or 0.05944780 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00027223 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00036262 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001743 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00001208 BTC.

About EchoLink

EchoLink is a token. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1. EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info.

Buying and Selling EchoLink

EchoLink can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Hotbit, Huobi and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

