EDRCoin Price Reaches $0.0172 on Major Exchanges (EDRC)

EDRCoin (CURRENCY:EDRC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. EDRCoin has a market capitalization of $50,386.00 and approximately $112.00 worth of EDRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EDRCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000211 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. In the last week, EDRCoin has traded down 23.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EDRCoin alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000035 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EDRCoin Profile

EDRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2016. EDRCoin’s total supply is 3,669,691 coins and its circulating supply is 2,931,224 coins. The official website for EDRCoin is www.edrcoin.cash. EDRCoin’s official Twitter account is @EDRCoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EDRCoin Coin Trading

EDRCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDRCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDRCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDRCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EDRCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDRCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.