eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Receives $117.22 Consensus PT from Brokerages

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.22.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut eHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised eHealth to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $111.00 price target on eHealth and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of eHealth stock opened at $99.00 on Friday. eHealth has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $112.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.31 and its 200 day moving average is $84.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.07.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $69.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.74 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 1.22%. eHealth’s quarterly revenue was up 71.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that eHealth will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $138,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of eHealth by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,952,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,213,000 after purchasing an additional 29,842 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of eHealth by 11.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,271,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,490,000 after purchasing an additional 127,807 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of eHealth by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,796,000 after purchasing an additional 14,981 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of eHealth during the third quarter valued at about $32,592,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eHealth during the third quarter valued at about $32,441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

