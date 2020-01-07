Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

ESTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Elastic from $105.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Elastic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.43.

Get Elastic alerts:

ESTC stock opened at $67.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Elastic has a 52 week low of $60.10 and a 52 week high of $104.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.88 and its 200 day moving average is $80.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -37.67.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.28. Elastic had a negative net margin of 43.22% and a negative return on equity of 40.66%. The company had revenue of $101.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total value of $148,680.00. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $661,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,443,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,190,397.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,381 shares of company stock valued at $9,047,797. Corporate insiders own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Elastic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Elastic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Elastic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Elastic by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Peak Management LLC purchased a new position in Elastic in the third quarter worth about $206,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.