Elastos (ELA) Price Up 6.7% This Week

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. During the last seven days, Elastos has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. Elastos has a total market capitalization of $26.33 million and $2.56 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elastos coin can now be bought for about $1.54 or 0.00019466 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, BCEX, Bit-Z and LBank.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012712 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00186275 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $111.41 or 0.01411905 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00025860 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00121197 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos launched on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 35,303,124 coins and its circulating supply is 17,130,870 coins. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Elastos is www.elastos.org.

Elastos Coin Trading

Elastos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, LBank, CoinEgg, BCEX, Kucoin and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

