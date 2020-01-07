Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $129.00 to $137.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Electronic Arts traded as high as $108.99 and last traded at $108.77, with a volume of 1382162 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.20.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EA. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.96.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $48,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,417.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,900 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,486 over the last 90 days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,247,309 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,252,762,000 after buying an additional 176,869 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,913,571 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $969,745,000 after purchasing an additional 187,135 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,715,803 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $680,043,000 after purchasing an additional 913,279 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.1% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 4,327,338 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $438,186,000 after purchasing an additional 247,824 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 24,877.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,698,642 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $374,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.08 and its 200-day moving average is $98.38. The stock has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The game software company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Company Profile (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

