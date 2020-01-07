Ellenbecker Investment Group Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Ellenbecker Investment Group trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,084 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.2% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,054,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,764,000 after purchasing an additional 438,313 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,344,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,916,000 after acquiring an additional 355,164 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,331,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,479 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,879,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,333,000 after acquiring an additional 98,832 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,446,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,168,000 after acquiring an additional 225,872 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.59. The company had a trading volume of 53,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,521. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.73. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.94 and a 1-year high of $60.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

