Ellenbecker Investment Group Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Ellenbecker Investment Group trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust makes up about 0.3% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,706,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,168,910,000 after acquiring an additional 7,924,250 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2,245,986.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 12,802,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after acquiring an additional 12,802,125 shares during the period. Wafra Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 3,637,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,760,000 after acquiring an additional 235,833 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,811,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,726 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,510,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,912,000 after acquiring an additional 18,097 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $322.74. The company had a trading volume of 39,679,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,186,621. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.04. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $251.69 and a 1-year high of $324.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.