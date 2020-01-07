Ellenbecker Investment Group Grows Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 5.5% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 21,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,489 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $652,000. Elkfork Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 50,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,900,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 39,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,207,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $165.18. The stock had a trading volume of 599,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,252. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $134.00 and a 52 week high of $166.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.8928 dividend. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

