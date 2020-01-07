Ellenbecker Investment Group Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,372 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boothe Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 564,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,798,000 after buying an additional 19,677 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 217.7% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 68,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 46,918 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,138,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,180,000 after buying an additional 482,977 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 263.4% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 32,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,002,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.84. 17,112,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,219,547. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.97. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $10.25.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.