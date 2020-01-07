Ellenbecker Investment Group Invests $205,000 in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ellenbecker Investment Group bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 633,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,553,000 after purchasing an additional 12,486 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,069,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 78,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 531,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,405,000 after purchasing an additional 83,328 shares in the last quarter. 72.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total value of $8,404,160.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,103,377.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $9,993,014.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 393,197 shares in the company, valued at $47,175,776.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,944 shares of company stock worth $19,088,970 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPM traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.88. The stock had a trading volume of 10,451,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,257,799. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $98.09 and a 52 week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.36 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 24.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Buckingham Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.41.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

