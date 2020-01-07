Ellenbecker Investment Group Purchases 254 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in 3M were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total transaction of $233,669.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $1,135,654.11. Insiders sold a total of 13,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,940 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MMM stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,119,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,398,386. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.13. The company has a market cap of $102.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.30. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $150.58 and a twelve month high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 54.02%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a $1.44 dividend. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.07%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research set a $177.00 target price on shares of 3M and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.08.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

