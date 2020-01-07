Ellenbecker Investment Group Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Ellenbecker Investment Group reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,701 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

SDY stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.27. 26,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,989. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $89.54 and a 12-month high of $108.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.792 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from SPDR S&P Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

