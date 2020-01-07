Ellenbecker Investment Group Sells 300 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Ellenbecker Investment Group lessened its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $3,469,000. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $2,313,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 3,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $612,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 19,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total value of $2,005,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,837,845.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.33, for a total value of $2,658,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,414,957.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 171,500 shares of company stock valued at $19,435,640. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $116.45. The stock had a trading volume of 153,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,798. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $79.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.78. Fiserv Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.45 and a fifty-two week high of $118.00.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. BidaskClub cut Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Moffett Nathanson cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.98.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

