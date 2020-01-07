Ellenbecker Investment Group Sells 4,768 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Ellenbecker Investment Group trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,768 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 11.9% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $22,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stairway Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 276,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,720,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 90,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,833,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 50,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,815,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,794. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.90. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $131.66 and a twelve month high of $178.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.4502 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

