Ellis Investment Partners LLC Acquires 1,080 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Lumentum makes up approximately 0.9% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 2,178.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,961 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,230,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,729,000 after purchasing an additional 12,251 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 113.6% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,027,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,860,000 after purchasing an additional 546,318 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 10.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 910,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,749,000 after purchasing an additional 84,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 18.7% in the second quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 755,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,374,000 after purchasing an additional 119,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Lumentum in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Lumentum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price target on Lumentum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.95. The company had a trading volume of 35,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,879. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.42. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $40.28 and a 1-year high of $82.71.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $449.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.16 million. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $676,170.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 151,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,536,331.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 3,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $249,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,502,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,970 shares of company stock worth $10,399,043. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

