Ellis Investment Partners LLC Acquires 541 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MPW traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.84. The company had a trading volume of 126,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,127,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.51. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.96 and a twelve month high of $21.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.28.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $224.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.40 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 41.57% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 75.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays set a $22.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.05.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 101,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $2,016,847.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,058,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,723,459.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Holzgrefe Richard acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.09 per share, with a total value of $44,500.00. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

