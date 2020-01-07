Ellis Investment Partners LLC Acquires 605 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 99,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,382,000 after purchasing an additional 35,248 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Windsor Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 10,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $1,414,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,827.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $849,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,526.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 13th. Gabelli began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.95. 739,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,565,668. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $64.75. The company has a market cap of $102.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.53%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.23%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

