Ellis Investment Partners LLC Acquires 7,148 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 50.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,148 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 56,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 7,622 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2,749.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 19,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter.

PPA stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,167. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.30. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $49.55 and a 1-year high of $70.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.1393 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

