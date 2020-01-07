Ellis Investment Partners LLC Acquires 844 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter worth about $215,000.

XHB traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $45.55. 335,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,833. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12 month low of $33.56 and a 12 month high of $46.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1009 per share. This is a boost from SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

