Ellis Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,324 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,405.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,830 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,222,000 after buying an additional 28,782 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its position in Boeing by 15.5% in the third quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 4,120 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $1,296,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 115.2% in the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Boeing by 0.8% in the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 8,521 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BA traded up $3.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $337.28. The company had a trading volume of 9,879,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,804,455. The stock has a market cap of $187.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $355.97. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $319.55 and a fifty-two week high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Boeing’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BA. Vertical Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Buckingham Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective (down previously from $395.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $370.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $369.26.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

