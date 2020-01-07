Ellis Investment Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 209,505,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,567,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,360 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,863,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,087,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397,580 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6,517.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,307,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,169,000 after purchasing an additional 23,940,007 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,309,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,061,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,729,000 after purchasing an additional 158,002 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,611,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,552,367. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $232.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.52.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 48.16%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 56.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.69.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

