Ellis Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.10. 3,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,957. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $22.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.40.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0307 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

