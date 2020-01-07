Ellis Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. NMI comprises about 0.7% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Ellis Investment Partners LLC owned 0.10% of NMI worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of NMI by 31.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 196,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 46,761 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of NMI during the second quarter worth approximately $1,356,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of NMI by 1.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 109,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NMI by 4.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 389,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,056,000 after buying an additional 15,102 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of NMI by 5.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 858,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,369,000 after buying an additional 45,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

NMI stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.78. The company had a trading volume of 26,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,214. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.29. NMI Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $17.96 and a 1 year high of $35.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.41 and a 200 day moving average of $29.44.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $101.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.67 million. NMI had a net margin of 44.92% and a return on equity of 20.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NMIH. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of NMI from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NMI from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NMI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of NMI in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

In other NMI news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 25,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $745,943.75. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 517,927 shares in the company, valued at $15,076,854.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 51,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $1,489,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 543,552 shares in the company, valued at $15,795,621.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 405,301 shares of company stock worth $13,100,179 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

