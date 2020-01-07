Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $1.80 Million Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 106.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 407,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,399,000 after purchasing an additional 210,163 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 60.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 530,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,981,000 after acquiring an additional 199,117 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,818,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,307,000 after acquiring an additional 195,687 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,495,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,359,000 after acquiring an additional 137,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 157.2% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 145,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,733,000 after acquiring an additional 88,825 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

HDV stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,467. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.04 and a 200-day moving average of $94.85. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $84.31 and a one year high of $98.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.779 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares Core High Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.