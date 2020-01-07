Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $4.55 Million Stock Position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Blackstone Group makes up about 1.5% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $4,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $234,576,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Blackstone Group by 2,994.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,099,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $200,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967,214 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in Blackstone Group by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 4,071,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $180,872,000 after purchasing an additional 346,457 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its position in Blackstone Group by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,926,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,078,000 after purchasing an additional 404,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,783,000. 53.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,864,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $243,965,929.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Clarus Gp L.P. Blackstone bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,608,103 shares of company stock valued at $311,151,291. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Oppenheimer downgraded Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. S&P Equity Research downgraded Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.13.

Shares of BX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.92. 193,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,600,648. The company has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.31 and its 200-day moving average is $50.19. Blackstone Group LP has a 52 week low of $29.87 and a 52 week high of $56.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

